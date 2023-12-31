The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 185,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Westaim Stock Performance

WEDXF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 126,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,683. Westaim has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $375.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 2,255.66% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

