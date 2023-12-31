Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dover Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

TMO traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.79. 804,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,913. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $483.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $205.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

