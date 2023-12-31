Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 170.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Thinkific Labs Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS THNCF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Thinkific Labs has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.82.
Thinkific Labs Company Profile
