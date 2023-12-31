Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of THUPY remained flat at $13.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $16.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.
About Thule Group AB (publ)
