Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 44,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 395.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth $988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

