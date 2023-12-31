TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,418,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TLLTF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 913,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,299. TILT has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

TILT Company Profile

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

