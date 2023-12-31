TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,300 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the November 30th total of 489,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,923.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.73 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. TIS has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.