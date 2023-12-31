TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 10.7 %
Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,152. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.18.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TOMI Environmental Solutions
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.