TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the November 30th total of 31,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,152. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.