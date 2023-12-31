Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 185.0% in December

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at $121,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the second quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NTG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 14,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,666. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.47.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.