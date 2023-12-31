Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Up 110.8% in December

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 110.8% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF remained flat at $27.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,397,607,336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,729,765,787.57.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

