TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Stock Holdings Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in TotalEnergies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 129,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in TotalEnergies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 13.2% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TTE opened at $67.38 on Friday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

Get Our Latest Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.