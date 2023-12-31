ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 2nd

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Tuesday, January 2nd. The 1-65 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 2nd.
ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance
TBLT opened at $0.16 on Friday. ToughBuilt Industries has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25.
ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.20. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 49.68% and a negative return on equity of 199.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that ToughBuilt Industries will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ToughBuilt Industries
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and distribution of home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ToughBuilt Industries
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.