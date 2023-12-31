TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Down 2.1 %

TOWN stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 230.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.