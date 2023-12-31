TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Short Interest Up 24.4% in December

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 517,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TowneBank by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in TowneBank by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $29.76. 232,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $242.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

