Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days.
Toyo Tire Price Performance
TOTTF remained flat at $17.03 during trading on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
