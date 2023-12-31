Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 50.5% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 143.0 days.

Toyo Tire Price Performance

TOTTF remained flat at $17.03 during trading on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Toyo Tire Company Profile

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

