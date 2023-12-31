Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.21 and a 200-day moving average of $174.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $195.65. The company has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on TM

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.