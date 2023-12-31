Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

