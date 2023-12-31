Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
Shares of Travis Perkins stock remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Travis Perkins
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Travis Perkins
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.