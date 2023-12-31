Trellis Advisors LLC Has $17.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,694,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 127,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the period. Whelan Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 205,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 157,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,873 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,939,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,901,323. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average is $71.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2105 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

