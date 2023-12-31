Trellis Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOG traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,775. The company has a market capitalization of $808.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

