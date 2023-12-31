Trellis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $171.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

