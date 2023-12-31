Trellis Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,744 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Trellis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,501,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 576.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,943,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,680,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 76.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,787,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. 2,356,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.69. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

