Trellis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,909,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,170,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 10,314,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,048,685. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.