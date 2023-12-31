Trellis Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Trellis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $9,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,313,000 after purchasing an additional 601,199 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. 1,222,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.26 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

