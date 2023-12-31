Trellis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trellis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.80. 5,339,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.43.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

