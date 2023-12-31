TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.
TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.33%.
TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.
