TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TCBK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TriCo Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,838 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,528. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $104.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.