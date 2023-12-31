Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $135.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.
About Trigano
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.