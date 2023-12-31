Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TGNOF remained flat at $135.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.08. Trigano has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

