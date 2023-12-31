Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Short Interest Update

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRINL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. 9,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 1 year low of $24.57 and a 1 year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.14.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

