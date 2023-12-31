Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires 863 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Chemed accounts for approximately 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Chemed worth $15,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after buying an additional 21,237 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total value of $2,803,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total transaction of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,968 shares in the company, valued at $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $584.75. 81,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $574.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $481.99 and a 12 month high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

