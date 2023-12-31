Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,792,000. Clean Harbors comprises 2.0% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CLH traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,674. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

