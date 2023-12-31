Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Ciena comprises 1.9% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Ciena worth $14,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. 1,545,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $181,300.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,784.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,587 shares of company stock worth $1,373,163 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

