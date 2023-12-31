Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Bath & Body Works comprises 1.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of Bath & Body Works worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.1 %

Bath & Body Works stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.16. 2,367,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,646. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.39. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

