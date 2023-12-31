Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $133.73 Million Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,400 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 17.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.60% of Ryanair worth $133,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $136.14.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ryanair

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.