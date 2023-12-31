Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $16.65 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises 2.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,326 shares of company stock worth $50,130,713. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.51. 901,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,426. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

