Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $41.05 Million Stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,211,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300,851 shares during the period. Liberty Global makes up 5.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Liberty Global worth $41,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Liberty Global by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 145,719 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 6.1% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $7,319,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the second quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 132,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $456,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $456,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at $495,067.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

