Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 1,751 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. The Cigna Group makes up 2.3% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $17,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,511,000 after purchasing an additional 632,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,389. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.21. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $331.82. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

