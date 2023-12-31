Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Purchases 3,475 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 1.7% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,966 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 63,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 45.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,839,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,748,367. The company has a market cap of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

