Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Dolby Laboratories worth $14,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $743,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock worth $6,945,778. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.8 %

DLB stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,242. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.52 and a fifty-two week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 15.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

