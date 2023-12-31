Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DCFC shares. Raymond James lowered Tritium DCFC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tritium DCFC

Institutional Trading of Tritium DCFC

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC during the first quarter valued at about $24,370,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 18.4% in the second quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,582,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 245,938 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 11.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,025,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tritium DCFC in the third quarter valued at about $3,161,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Tritium DCFC by 92.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 768,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 369,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,169,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.20.

Tritium DCFC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.