Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Several analysts recently commented on DCFC shares. Raymond James lowered Tritium DCFC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Monday, November 6th.
NASDAQ:DCFC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. 1,169,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.20.
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in Australia and internationally. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers and distributed chargers. Its service and maintenance portfolio includes warranties, service level agreements, and sales of spare parts.
