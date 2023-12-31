TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRX Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40. TRX Gold has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRX Gold

About TRX Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 211,523 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

