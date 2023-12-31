Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 125.9% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
Turmalina Metals stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,718. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
Turmalina Metals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.