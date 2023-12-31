Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 125.9% in December

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

Turmalina Metals stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,718. Turmalina Metals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

