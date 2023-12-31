U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,866 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,441,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,463,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

