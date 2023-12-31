U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Position Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,155 shares during the quarter. U.S. Physical Therapy accounts for 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 5.14% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $70,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after buying an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after purchasing an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,636,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.14. 55,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.34 per share, with a total value of $82,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,623.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

