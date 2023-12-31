UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.5 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.
About UniCredit
