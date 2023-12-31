UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 871,700 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the November 30th total of 1,376,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 223.5 days.

Shares of UNCFF stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $27.53. 3,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908. UniCredit has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.

