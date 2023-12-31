Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,737 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

