Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Universal Music Group Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:UNVGY traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.29. 58,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 13.27. Universal Music Group has a 1 year low of 9.64 and a 1 year high of 14.43.
Universal Music Group Company Profile
