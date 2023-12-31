VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 43.2% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Biotech ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $74,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,887. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $169.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.00.

VanEck Biotech ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Biotech ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.7127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.