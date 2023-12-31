VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 335,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAPP. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 92,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 58,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 141,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Stock Down 12.8 %

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 829,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,749. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

