VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 852,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,717. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

