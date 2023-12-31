VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Shares Sold by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 75.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 21,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 84,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GRNB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,601. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $23.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Stories

