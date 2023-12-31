VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $309.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $246.04 and a 1 year high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.